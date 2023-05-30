Obituary and Funeral Arrangements for Mrs. Mary A Kukuwa Weir

Mrs Mary A Kukuwa Weir Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mrs Mary A Kukuwa Weir. She peacefully transitioned to glory on the 15th of September 2021 at the age of 67. Mrs Weir was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She will be dearly missed.

Early Life and Education

Mrs Weir was born on the 10th of July 1954 in Accra, Ghana. She attended Achimota Secondary School and later pursued a degree in Business Administration at the University of Ghana. After completing her studies, she worked in various capacities in both the public and private sectors.

Family Life

Mrs Weir was a devoted wife to her husband, Mr. William Weir, for over 40 years. Together, they raised three children and were blessed with six grandchildren. She was a pillar of strength and support to her family and friends.

Community Service

Mrs Weir was passionate about giving back to her community. She served as a member of the Board of Directors of several non-profit organizations, including the Ghana Red Cross Society and the Ghana Heart Foundation. She was also a member of the National Council of Women and Development and played an active role in promoting women’s rights and empowerment.

Farewell and Final Funeral Rites

The final funeral rites for Mrs Mary A Kukuwa Weir will be held on the 9th and 10th of October 2021 at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra, Ghana. The wake-keeping ceremony will take place on the 9th of October from 7 pm to 10 pm. The funeral service will be held on the 10th of October at 9 am, followed by the burial at the Osu Cemetery.

Mrs Weir’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported them during this difficult time. They request that any donations in memory of Mrs Weir be made to the Ghana Heart Foundation or the Ghana Red Cross Society.

Rest in peace, Mrs Mary A Kukuwa Weir. You will be forever missed but never forgotten.

