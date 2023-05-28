Obituary and Funeral Details of Mark Blake from Westport

Mark Blake: A Tribute to a Life Well-Lived

The Life and Legacy of Mark Blake

Mark Blake, a well-known and respected member of the Westport community, passed away on July 17th, 2021, at the age of 72. Born on May 12th, 1949, in New York City, Mark was raised in Westport, Connecticut, and attended Staples High School. After graduating, he went on to pursue his passion for photography and became a successful professional photographer.

Mark was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and love for his community. He was an active member of various community organizations, including the Westport Historical Society, where he served as a board member for many years. He was also an avid supporter of the Westport Country Playhouse and the Westport Library, where he often donated his time and resources to help improve the community.

Funeral Services and Memorialization

Mark’s funeral service was held on July 22nd at the Green’s Farms Congregational Church in Westport. Friends, family, and community members gathered to pay their respects and honor Mark’s life. The service was led by Reverend Dr. David L. Van Dyke, who spoke about Mark’s love for his community and his dedication to making Westport a better place for everyone.

In addition to the funeral service, a memorial service was held on July 25th at the Westport Historical Society. This event was open to the public and provided an opportunity for community members to share their memories and stories of Mark. The event included a slideshow of Mark’s photography and a display of his work, highlighting his contributions to the community.

Remembering Mark’s Contributions to Westport

Mark’s impact on the Westport community was significant, and his legacy will continue to live on through the organizations and people he touched. His passion for photography and love for his community will always be remembered, and his contributions to the Westport Historical Society and other community organizations will continue to benefit the community for years to come.

Mark Blake’s kindness, generosity, and dedication to his community will always be remembered by those who knew him. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire and impact the Westport community for generations to come.

Mark Blake Westport Death Mark Blake Obituary Westport CT Mark Blake Funeral Service Remembering Mark Blake Westport Mark Blake Memorial Service