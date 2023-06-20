Obituary and Funeral Information for Brandon Mundt, Who Passed Away in Brandon, Iowa







Brandon Mundt Obituary

Brandon Mundt – In Loving Memory

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brandon Mundt, age 27, of Brandon, Iowa. Brandon passed away on June 15th, 2021.

Brandon was born on September 3rd, 1993 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College. He was a kind and compassionate person who always put others before himself.

Brandon was an avid sports fan and loved playing basketball and football with his friends. He was also passionate about music and enjoyed playing guitar in his spare time.

Brandon is survived by his parents, John and Lisa Mundt, and his sister, Emily. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A private funeral service for Brandon will be held on June 22nd, 2021 at the Brandon United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Brandon’s memory to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Rest in peace, Brandon. You will be forever loved and missed.





