Obituary and Funeral of Astrud Gilberto, the Iconic Voice Behind “The Girl From Ipanema”

Astrud Gilberto, the Voice of ‘The Girl From Ipanema’ Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer famous for her rendition of the classic song ‘The Girl From Ipanema’. Gilberto passed away on July 5, 2022 at the age of 81.

Born in Bahia, Brazil in 1940, Gilberto began her career as a housewife and mother before her husband, João Gilberto, invited her to sing on his hit album ‘Getz/Gilberto’ in 1964. Her soft, soothing voice on ‘The Girl From Ipanema’ became an instant sensation and helped introduce bossa nova music to a global audience.

Gilberto went on to have a successful solo career, releasing numerous albums and collaborating with artists such as Stan Getz, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and Quincy Jones. She continued to tour and perform well into her 70s, cementing her status as a beloved icon of Brazilian music.

Gilberto’s passing is a great loss to the music world, but her legacy and contributions to the genre will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Astrud Gilberto.

Bossa Nova music Jazz vocals Brazilian music Latin American music Female vocalists