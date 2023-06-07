Obituary and Funeral of Astrud Gilberto, the Iconic Voice of “The Girl From Ipanema”

Astrud Gilberto, the Voice of “The Girl From Ipanema” Funeral and Obituary

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Astrud Gilberto, the legendary Brazilian singer and songwriter who captured hearts around the world with her iconic voice. She was 80 years old.

Gilberto rose to fame in the 1960s with her rendition of “The Girl From Ipanema,” which became one of the most recognizable and beloved songs in music history. Her soft, sultry vocals and effortless style captivated audiences and earned her a place in the international music scene.

Born in Salvador, Brazil in 1940, Gilberto began her career as a housewife before being discovered by Brazilian guitarist João Gilberto. The two fell in love and married, and Gilberto went on to record several successful albums, including “The Astrud Gilberto Album” and “Look to the Rainbow.”

Gilberto’s music will forever be remembered as a symbol of Brazilian culture and a testament to the power of music to transcend language and borders. She will be deeply missed by fans around the world.

Rest in peace, Astrud Gilberto. Your voice will continue to inspire and enchant us for generations to come.

