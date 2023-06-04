Obituary and Funeral of Cynthia Weil, Celebrated Songwriter from the United States

Renowned US Songwriter Cynthia Weil Passes Away at 80

Cynthia Weil, a prolific songwriter who wrote some of the most iconic songs of the 1960s and 70s, passed away on October 20, 2021, at the age of 80. Weil’s husband and songwriting partner, Barry Mann, confirmed her passing in a statement.

The Life and Legacy of Cynthia Weil

Born on October 18, 1940, in New York City, Cynthia Weil started her career in the music industry as a songwriter in the early 1960s. She met her future husband and writing partner, Barry Mann, at the famous Brill Building, where they both worked for Aldon Music.

Weil and Mann went on to write some of the most iconic songs of the era, including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “On Broadway,” and “We Gotta Get Out of This Place.” They also wrote hits for artists such as The Righteous Brothers, The Drifters, and The Crystals.

Over the course of her career, Weil was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, received multiple Grammy nominations, and won a Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 1987 for “Somewhere Out There” from the animated film “An American Tail.”

Farewell to a Legend

On October 24, 2021, family and friends gathered at the Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles to pay their respects to Cynthia Weil. The funeral service was a private affair, attended only by close friends and family members.

Many of Weil’s colleagues and admirers took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to her legacy. Singer-songwriter Carole King wrote on Twitter, “Cynthia Weil was one of the great songwriters of our time. Her words will live on forever in the songs she wrote with Barry Mann.”

Songwriter Diane Warren wrote, “RIP Cynthia Weil. You wrote some of the greatest songs ever. Thank you for the music.”

A Legacy That Will Live On

Cynthia Weil’s contributions to the music industry will be remembered for generations to come. Her songs have been covered by countless artists and continue to resonate with audiences around the world.

As her husband and writing partner, Barry Mann, said in a statement, “Cynthia was my soulmate, my partner, and my best friend. She was a brilliant songwriter and an even better person. I will miss her every day.”

Rest in peace, Cynthia Weil. Your music will live on forever.

