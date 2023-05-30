Obituary and Memorial Service for Mrs. Mary A Kukuwa Wier

MRS MARY A KUKUWA WIER OBITUARY & MEMORIAL SERVICE

Obituary

Mrs. Mary A Kukuwa Wier passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021, at the age of 74. She was born on December 23, 1946, in Ghana, where she spent most of her life before moving to the United States in 1994 to be with her family.

Mrs. Wier was a devoted Christian and a dedicated member of the Presbyterian Church. She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who touched the lives of everyone she met. She had a kind and gentle spirit and always put others before herself.

Mrs. Wier was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Edward K Wier, and is survived by her children, grandchildren, and extended family members.

Memorial Service

The memorial service for Mrs. Mary A Kukuwa Wier will be held on June 19, 2021, at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, located at 123 Main Street, Accra, Ghana. The service will begin at 10:00 am and will be open to all friends, family, and well-wishers who wish to pay their respects.

The service will include a eulogy by a family member, prayers, hymns, and a moment of silence. At the end of the service, there will be a reception where attendees can share memories and stories of Mrs. Wier.

For those who cannot attend the service in person, a livestream of the service will be available on the church’s website.

Donations

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Mrs. Mary A Kukuwa Wier to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana or to a charity of your choice.

Mrs. Wier was a lifelong supporter of the church and believed in the importance of giving back to her community. Your donation will help continue her legacy of kindness and generosity.

Conclusion

Mrs. Mary A Kukuwa Wier will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of love, kindness, and generosity will live on through her family, friends, and the community she served. May she rest in peace.

