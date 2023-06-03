Obituary and Service Details for Cheryl Holloway’s Passing

Cheryl Holloway, a beloved member of the community, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the age of 67. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Early Life and Education

Cheryl was born in New York City on September 3, 1953, and grew up in a loving family. She attended public schools in the city and went on to study at the State University of New York at Buffalo. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English and later received a Master’s degree in Library Science from the same institution.

Career

Cheryl worked as a librarian for over 30 years, serving the community in various capacities. She was passionate about her work and was always willing to go the extra mile to help others. She was a mentor to many and inspired countless people in the community.

Personal Life

Cheryl was married to her husband, John, for 43 years. They had three children together and were devoted to their family. She was an avid reader, and her love of books was contagious. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was known for her warm smile and kind heart.

Service Information

A funeral service for Cheryl will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Church, located at 123 Main Street in the city. The service will be followed by a reception at the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local library in Cheryl’s memory.

Obituary and Legacy

Cheryl will be remembered as a kind, generous, and selfless person who dedicated her life to serving others. She touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy will live on through her family and the countless people she inspired throughout her life.

Conclusion

Cheryl Holloway’s passing is a profound loss to the community. Her dedication to serving others and her warm spirit will be missed by all. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. We will never forget Cheryl’s impact on our lives and the legacy she left behind.

