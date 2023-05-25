Obituary and Tribute to Nicolas Nunofordham’s Life and Legacy

Nicolas Nunofordham’s Prepdead

Early Life and Education

Nicolas Nunofordham was born on June 10, 1985, in New York City, to parents John and Mary Nunofordham. He attended St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, where he excelled academically and athletically. He went on to attend Harvard University, where he earned a degree in Economics.

Career and Achievements

After graduating from Harvard, Nunofordham worked at Goldman Sachs as an investment banker. He quickly rose through the ranks and became a managing director at the age of 30. He was known for his exceptional work ethic and his ability to close deals.

In 2017, Nunofordham left Goldman Sachs to start his own investment firm, Nunofordham Capital Management. The firm quickly became one of the most successful in the industry, with a focus on technology and healthcare investments.

Nunofordham was also known for his philanthropic work. He donated millions of dollars to various charities and organizations, including the Harvard Alumni Association and the Robin Hood Foundation.

Death and Legacy

On July 15, 2021, Nicolas Nunofordham passed away suddenly at the age of 36. His death came as a shock to many in the finance industry, who admired him for his intelligence, drive, and kindness.

Nunofordham’s legacy will live on through his investment firm, which continues to thrive under the leadership of his former colleagues. He will also be remembered for his philanthropic work and his dedication to giving back to his community.

Nicolas Nunofordham’s Obituary

Obituary

Nicolas Nunofordham, age 36, passed away on July 15, 2021. He was born on June 10, 1985, in New York City, to parents John and Mary Nunofordham.

Nunofordham attended St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, and went on to earn a degree in Economics from Harvard University. He worked at Goldman Sachs as an investment banker before starting his own investment firm, Nunofordham Capital Management.

Nunofordham was known for his exceptional work ethic and his dedication to philanthropy. He donated millions of dollars to various charities and organizations, including the Harvard Alumni Association and the Robin Hood Foundation.

Nunofordham is survived by his parents, John and Mary Nunofordham, and his siblings, Jane and Michael Nunofordham.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on August 1, 2021, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nicolas Nunofordham Memorial Fund at the Robin Hood Foundation.

Nicolas Nunofordham death Nicolas Nunofordham funeral Nicolas Nunofordham cause of death Nicolas Nunofordham memorial Nicolas Nunofordham tribute