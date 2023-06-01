Obituary: Angel Jerez, mourned by family members after passing away

Angel Jerez Has Passed Away: Obituary

The news of Angel Jerez’s passing has left family, friends, and colleagues in deep mourning. Angel was a beloved member of his community, known for his kindness, generosity, and dedication to his work.

Early Life and Career

Angel Jerez was born in 1955 in the small town of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. He grew up in a large, close-knit family and attended school in his hometown. After completing his education, Angel moved to the United States, where he began his career in the hospitality industry.

Work in Hospitality

Angel Jerez worked for more than 30 years in the hospitality industry, serving in a variety of roles at hotels and resorts across the United States and Mexico. He was known for his exceptional customer service skills, attention to detail, and ability to make guests feel welcome and at home.

Community Involvement

Angel Jerez was also deeply involved in his local community. He volunteered with local charities and organizations, and was known for his generosity and willingness to help others in need. He was particularly passionate about supporting children’s education, and worked tirelessly to create opportunities for young people in his community.

Family Life

Angel Jerez was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Maria, his children, Luis and Ana, and his grandchildren, Sofia and Carlos. His family remembers him as a kind, loving, and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who always put his family first.

Mourning His Death

The news of Angel Jerez’s passing has left his family, friends, and colleagues in deep mourning. His loss is felt deeply by all those who knew him, and his memory will be cherished and celebrated for years to come. His family requests privacy during this difficult time, but welcomes messages of support and condolences.

Final Thoughts

Angel Jerez was a beloved member of his community, known for his kindness, generosity, and dedication to his work. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he had on those around him. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

