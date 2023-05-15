Obituary: Antiques Roadshow Expert Judith Miller Passes Away

Judith Miller Dead: A Tribute to the Antiques Roadshow Expert

The world of antiques and collectibles has lost a beloved figure with the passing of Judith Miller. Miller died on August 14, 2021, at the age of 70. She was known for her expertise in antiques and collectibles, and for her appearances on the Antiques Roadshow.

Early Life and Career

Judith Miller was born in 1950 in Edinburgh, Scotland. She studied at the University of Edinburgh, where she earned a degree in French and German. After graduation, she worked for a publishing company in London, and later became a freelance journalist.

In the 1970s, Miller began to focus on antiques and collectibles. She worked as an editor for various antiques magazines and wrote several books on the subject. Her first book, “Miller’s Antiques Price Guide,” was published in 1979 and became a bestseller.

In 1985, Miller joined the Antiques Roadshow as a resident expert. She quickly became a fan favorite, known for her deep knowledge of antiques and her engaging personality.

Expertise and Legacy

Miller’s expertise in antiques and collectibles was unparalleled. She had a keen eye for detail and an encyclopedic knowledge of the history and value of various items. Her work on the Antiques Roadshow helped to educate and inspire countless viewers, and she became a trusted authority on antiques and collectibles around the world.

Miller’s legacy extends beyond her work on the Antiques Roadshow. She authored over 100 books on antiques and collectibles, many of which remain popular and highly regarded today. She also worked as a consultant for auction houses and museums, and was a frequent guest on television and radio programs.

Tributes and Remembrances

Miller’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes and remembrances from fans, colleagues, and friends. Fiona Bruce, the presenter of the Antiques Roadshow, said of Miller: “She was a wonderful, warm, and generous person who was loved by all who knew her. She was a true expert in her field, and her knowledge and passion for antiques inspired us all.”

Many fans of the Antiques Roadshow have shared their memories of Miller on social media. One fan wrote: “Judith Miller was the reason I started watching the Antiques Roadshow. Her knowledge and enthusiasm were infectious, and she will be deeply missed.”

Miller’s legacy will live on through her books, her appearances on the Antiques Roadshow, and the countless people she inspired to learn more about antiques and collectibles. She will be remembered as a true expert and a beloved figure in the world of antiques.

Conclusion

Judith Miller was a true expert in the world of antiques and collectibles. Her work on the Antiques Roadshow and her many books on the subject helped to educate and inspire countless people around the world. Her passing is a loss for the antiques community, but her legacy will live on through her work and the memories of those she inspired. Rest in peace, Judith Miller.

