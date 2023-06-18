Obituary Archive: One Person Shot Dead at White Oaks Mall, Lockdown Lifted today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Following the shooting incident at White Oaks Mall, the lockdown was lifted as it was discovered that the incident had occurred outside the mall and there was no immediate threat inside. A shooting victim was found outside the mall and an ongoing investigation is being conducted. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Shots were fired near the mall, close to Dick’s Sporting Goods. The victim, a 23-year-old male, was taken to St. John’s HSHS hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident. The Springfield Police Department is requesting anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward. The mall has since reopened after the lockdown was lifted following a single gunshot heard outside the mall on Saturday, June 17.

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :White Oaks Mall Shooting, Lockdown Lifted After One Shot Dead – obituary archive/