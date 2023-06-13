Obituary: Asher Bowden of Bucksport, Maine Passes Away in a Motorcycle Accident in Blue Hill

Asher Bowden Obituary

Asher Bowden, a resident of Bucksport, Maine, passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident in Blue Hill on August 12th, 2021.

Asher was born on September 8th, 1990, in Bangor, Maine. He attended Bucksport High School and later pursued his passion for motorcycles, becoming a skilled rider and a member of the local motorcycle community. He was known for his outgoing personality, infectious sense of humor, and his love for adventure and the outdoors.

Asher is survived by his parents, two brothers, and his girlfriend. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A celebration of Asher’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the American Motorcycle Association.

