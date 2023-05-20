“Obituary”: Barely Alive: An Obituary

Barely Alive: The Rise and Fall of a Dubstep Duo

Introduction

Barely Alive, the American dubstep duo consisting of Matt Simmers and Willie Watkins, rose to fame in the early 2010s with their heavy bass drops and energetic performances. However, on June 16, 2021, the duo announced their official disbandment, marking the end of an era for their dedicated fanbase.

Early Career

Barely Alive first gained recognition in 2013 with their debut EP “Lost in the Internet,” which featured collaborations with popular dubstep producers such as Datsik and Astronaut. The duo’s unique blend of heavy dubstep and melodic elements set them apart from their peers, earning them a dedicated following. They subsequently released several successful singles and EPs, including “We Are Barely Alive” and “Odyssey.”

Peak Success

In 2015, Barely Alive released their debut album, “We Are Barely Alive,” which received critical acclaim and solidified their position as leading figures in the dubstep scene. The album featured collaborations with prominent producers such as Getter and The Frim and showcased the duo’s versatility in producing both hard-hitting bangers and more emotive tracks.

Barely Alive continued to tour extensively, performing at major music festivals such as Electric Daisy Carnival and Ultra Music Festival. Their high-energy performances and impressive stage production cemented their reputation as one of the most exciting acts in electronic music.

Recent Years

In the years following their debut album, Barely Alive continued to release music and tour, but their output became less frequent and their fanbase began to dwindle. The duo faced criticism for producing music that sounded formulaic and repetitive, with many fans expressing disappointment in their lack of innovation.

Despite these criticisms, Barely Alive remained committed to their music and continued to tour internationally. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the duo to cancel their 2020 tour dates, leaving them with limited opportunities to perform and connect with fans.

The End of an Era

On June 16, 2021, Barely Alive announced their official disbandment, citing creative differences and a desire to pursue solo projects. The news came as a shock to their fans, many of whom had been following the duo since their early days.

In a statement released on their social media pages, Barely Alive thanked their fans for their support and expressed gratitude for the memories and experiences they had shared together. The duo also hinted at future solo projects, promising that their passion for music would continue.

Legacy

Despite their relatively short career, Barely Alive made a significant impact on the dubstep scene and left a lasting legacy. Their unique sound and energetic performances inspired a new generation of producers and helped to shape the direction of the genre.

As fans mourn the end of Barely Alive, many will look back on their music and performances with fondness and appreciation for the impact they had on the electronic music community.

