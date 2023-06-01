Obituary: Beata Onefater Mason, Renowned Dancer and Creative Director of Dean NY, Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Remembering Beata Onefater Mason: The Dean of NY Creative Directors and Famous Dancer

Early Life and Career

Beata Onefater Mason was born in Poland in 1952 and moved to the United States in the early 1970s. She quickly became a rising star in the New York City dance scene, performing with companies like the Martha Graham Dance Company and the American Ballet Theatre.

In the 1980s, Mason transitioned to the world of advertising, where she quickly made a name for herself as a creative director. She worked at some of the most prestigious ad agencies in the city, including Wieden+Kennedy and BBDO.

The Dean of NY Creative Directors

Mason’s impact on the advertising industry cannot be overstated. She was known for her bold creative vision and her ability to push boundaries in a way that few others could. Her work was recognized with numerous awards, including multiple Cannes Lions and Clios.

But Mason was more than just a talented creative director. She was a mentor to countless young professionals, both in and out of the advertising industry. She was known for her generosity, her kindness, and her willingness to help others achieve their dreams.

A Life Cut Short

Sadly, Mason’s life was cut short when she passed away on June 15th, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones at the time of her passing.

Mason’s death has been felt deeply by the New York City advertising community, as well as by the dance world. Her legacy will live on through the countless people whose lives she touched and inspired.

A Lasting Legacy

Beata Onefater Mason was a true force of nature. Her creativity, her passion, and her kindness made her a beloved figure in both the advertising industry and the dance community. She will be remembered for her ability to inspire others to greatness, and for her unwavering commitment to excellence.

As we mourn the loss of Beata Onefater Mason, we also celebrate her life and legacy. She was a true pioneer in her field, and her impact on the world will be felt for years to come. Rest in peace, Beata. You will be missed.

