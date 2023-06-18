Obituary: Big Pokey Passes Away

Big Pokey Passes Away at the Age of 44

Houston rapper Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at the age of 44. The news of his death was confirmed by his fellow rapper and friend, ESG.

Big Pokey was born on December 4, 1976, in Houston, Texas. He gained popularity in the early 2000s as a member of the Screwed Up Click, a Houston-based rap collective founded by DJ Screw.

Throughout his career, Big Pokey released several solo albums, including “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” “D-Game 2000,” and “Evacuation Notice.” He also collaborated with other Houston rappers such as Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Slim Thug.

Big Pokey was known for his unique flow and gritty lyrics that reflected the realities of street life in Houston. He was also respected for his contributions to the Houston rap scene and his loyalty to his hometown.

Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Big Pokey. He will be greatly missed by the Houston rap community and beyond.

Rest in peace, Big Pokey. Your legacy will live on through your music.

