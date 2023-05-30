Obituary: Bismark Pastor Chad Fryar and Family Devastated by Tragic Accident, Resulting in Loss of Two Daughters and One Son

Bismarck Pastor Chad Fryar Involved in Accident with Family: 2 Daughters and 1 Son Dead

Bismarck, North Dakota – A tragic accident involving Bismarck Pastor Chad Fryar and his family has left the community in mourning. On Friday, June 18, 2021, Pastor Fryar, his wife, and their four children were involved in a car accident, resulting in the deaths of two of their daughters, aged 14 and 10, and their 12-year-old son.

The accident occurred on Highway 83, near Underwood, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the family’s vehicle was struck by another car, driven by a 30-year-old man who failed to yield at a stop sign. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Fryar family was on their way to a family vacation in Medora, North Dakota, when the accident occurred. Pastor Fryar, who serves as the lead pastor at Life Church in Bismarck, has been a beloved member of the community for many years. He and his wife, Courtney, have been married for 16 years and have been active in the local church and community.

The tragic loss of their three children has deeply affected the Bismarck community, and many have come together to offer their support and condolences to the family. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Fryar family with medical expenses and funeral costs.

Pastor Fryar has shared his gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the community, saying, “We have seen the kindness of so many. We are grateful for everyone’s prayers and support during this difficult time.”

Obituary

In memory of:

Abby Fryar, 14

Abby Fryar, 14, was born on November 22, 2006, in Bismarck, North Dakota. She was a kind and compassionate young woman who loved her family and friends deeply. Abby was a talented musician and enjoyed playing the piano and singing in the church choir. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Hannah Fryar, 10

Hannah Fryar, 10, was born on September 28, 2010, in Bismarck, North Dakota. She was a bright and curious young girl who loved learning and exploring the world around her. Hannah had a passion for animals and dreamed of becoming a veterinarian one day. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Isaac Fryar, 12

Isaac Fryar, 12, was born on April 5, 2009, in Bismarck, North Dakota. He was a kind and adventurous young man who loved spending time outdoors, fishing, and camping with his family. Isaac had a passion for sports and played on his school’s basketball and football teams. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The Fryar family has requested privacy during this difficult time. A memorial service for Abby, Hannah, and Isaac will be held at Life Church in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10:00 am.

