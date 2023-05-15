Obituary: Bob Henderson, Coordinator of Baton Rouge’s Editorial Board, Passes Away.

Bob Henderson of Baton Rouge LA Passes Away

Early Life and Career

Bob Henderson was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on March 22, 1955. He attended Louisiana State University where he earned a degree in journalism. After graduation, he began his career as a journalist, working for various newspapers in Louisiana.

In 1987, Henderson joined the editorial board of The Advocate, a daily newspaper in Baton Rouge. He quickly rose through the ranks and became the coordinator of the editorial board, a position he held until his passing.

A Life Dedicated to Journalism

Throughout his career, Henderson was known for his dedication to journalism. He always believed that the role of a journalist was to inform the public and hold those in power accountable.

Henderson was a passionate writer and editor, and he was never afraid to take on controversial topics. He tackled issues such as government corruption, civil rights, and environmental concerns. He was a strong advocate for the people of Baton Rouge, and he worked tirelessly to ensure that their voices were heard.

In addition to his work as a journalist, Henderson was also a mentor to many young writers and editors. He believed in the importance of nurturing the next generation of journalists, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand.

The Legacy of Bob Henderson

Bob Henderson passed away on September 12, 2021, at the age of 66. His passing was a shock to the Baton Rouge community, and his legacy will be felt for years to come.

Henderson was a true champion of journalism, and his dedication to the truth inspired many. He believed that journalism was a calling, and he worked every day to live up to that calling.

His legacy will also be felt through the many young journalists he mentored over the years. His guidance and support helped to shape the careers of countless writers and editors, and his influence will continue to be felt in newsrooms around the country.

Remembering Bob Henderson

Bob Henderson was a beloved member of the Baton Rouge community, and his passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill. He will be remembered as a dedicated journalist, a mentor, and a friend.

His passion for journalism and his commitment to the truth will continue to inspire us all. We will miss his voice and his presence, but we will carry on his legacy by continuing to fight for the truth and holding those in power accountable.

Rest in peace, Bob Henderson. You will be missed.

Baton Rouge news Obituaries Baton Rouge Editorial Board Baton Rouge Louisiana news Baton Rouge Advocate.