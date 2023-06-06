Obituary: Brad Bradley, Original Cast Member of Broadway and Podcaster, Passes Away at 51

Brad Bradley, Broadway Original Cast and Podcaster, Passes Away at the Age of 51

Brad Bradley, a beloved Broadway performer and podcaster, has passed away at the age of 51. He was known for his incredible talents on stage and his passion for sharing his knowledge and experiences with others through his podcast.

Brad was a part of the original cast of several Broadway shows, including “Cats,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” He was a true triple threat, excelling in singing, dancing, and acting.

In addition to his successful career on stage, Brad was also a dedicated podcaster. He hosted “Broadway Stories,” a podcast where he interviewed fellow Broadway performers and shared behind-the-scenes stories and insights into the world of theater.

Brad will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the Broadway community. His talent, passion, and kindness will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Brad Bradley.

