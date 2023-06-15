Obituary: Brian Murphy, Beloved Pittsburgh Radio Personality and KDKA Host Passes Away

Brian Murphy, Well-Known Pittsburgh Radio Personality, Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brian Murphy, a beloved radio personality in Pittsburgh. Brian Murphy passed away on November 20, 2021, at the age of 73.

Brian Murphy was best known for his work as a talk show host on KDKA, where he spent over 30 years entertaining and informing listeners. His wit, intelligence, and passion for Pittsburgh made him a beloved figure in the community.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Brian Murphy began his radio career in the late 1960s in Indiana, Pennsylvania. He eventually made his way to Pittsburgh, where he spent the majority of his career.

In addition to his work on KDKA, Brian Murphy was also a fixture on local television, appearing on WTAE and WPXI. He was known for his insightful commentary on politics, sports, and current events, as well as his ability to connect with his audience.

Brian Murphy will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. His legacy as a beloved Pittsburgh personality will live on for years to come.

