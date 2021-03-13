Obituary- Cause of Death : 2nd Circ. Judge, 72, Dies A Week After Retirement

Death – Obituary:

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:06 PM EST) — Second Circuit Judge Peter W. Hall died at age 72 on Thursday, exactly a week after he took senior status …Read More

———————

NOTICE.

You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.