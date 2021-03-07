Obituary- Cause of Death : APJ Abdul Kalam’s brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran dies at 104

Maraickayar (104) died of old age, they said. He is survived by a son and two daughters. His wife had predeceased him. PTI.Read More

