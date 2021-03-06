Obituary- Cause of Death : Bruce Meyers, Who Built the First Fiberglass Dune Buggy, Dies at 94

By | March 6, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice – Obituaries- Funerals and Accident Reports :
… the late-1960s craze for off-road riding, and thrived until copycats flooded the market, died on Feb. 19 at his home in Valley Center, Calif. He was 94.Read More

———————
NOTICE.
You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.