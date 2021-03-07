Obituary- Cause of Death : Carla Wallenda, member of famed high-wire act, dies at 85

Her son, Rick Wallenda, said on social media she died Saturday in Sarasota, Florida, of natural causes. She was the daughter of Karl Wallenda, who …Read More

