Obituary- Cause of Death : China’s train-riding ‘story stealer’ Wang Fuchun dies at age 79

Death – Obituary:

China’s train-riding ‘story stealer’ Wang Fuchun dies at age 79 … of life as they traveled by train, passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 79.Read More

———————

NOTICE.

You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.