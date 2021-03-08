Obituary- Cause of Death : Coachella Valley icon, Robert Bianco, has died at age 78

Death – Obituary:

Robert “Bobby” Bianco died unexpectedly over the weekend. Bianco was a longtime resident of the Coachella Valley, moving here in 1965. He was the …Read More

———————

NOTICE.

You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.