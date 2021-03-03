Obituary- Cause of Death : Egyptian violinist, academic Ashraf Heikal dies at age 52

Death Notice – Obituaries- Funerals and Accident Reports :

Egyptian violinist, academic Ashraf Heikal dies at age 52. Teacher and performer, Heikal had served as dean of the Arabic Music Institute in Cairo in …Read More

