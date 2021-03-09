Obituary- Cause of Death : Giovanni Pangan, Philippines mission president, dies of heart attack

Death – Obituary:

A Church spokesman said that President Giovanni Pangan, age 48, died on Tuesday in the Philippines. A heart attack is the suspected cause of death …Read More

