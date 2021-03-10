Obituary- Cause of Death : Keystone Heights employee dies in lawnmower accident at cemetery

Death – Obituary:

Charles E. James, whose age was not released, was declared dead at the Keystone Heights Memorial Gardens after what was called an accidental or …Read More

