Obituary- Cause of Death : Man injured in Thursday rollover crash near Princeton passes away

Death Notice – Obituaries- Funerals and Accident Reports :

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 5 p.m. Thursday when a work van went into the median on U.S. Route 460 just east of Interstate 77 and …Read More

———————

NOTICE.

You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.