Obituary- Cause of Death : ‘Miracle On Ice’ Star Mark Pavelich Dies

Death Notice – Obituaries- Funerals and Accident Reports :

… played hockey for Eveleth, UMD, and then went on to play for the USA. He died on Thursday at the age of 63 () WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 5, 2021.Read More

———————

NOTICE.

You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.