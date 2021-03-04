Obituary- Cause of Death : NACC names ‘Cat Colony Room’ in honor of longtime volunteer who passed away

Death Notice – Obituaries- Funerals and Accident Reports :

Pamela Scott Hyatt, 69, died two years ago on March 1, leaving behind a legacy of music and her love for cats. “She always loved her kitties (that’s …Read More

———————

NOTICE.

You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.