Obituary: Cause of Death of Jeremy Whitney from Oregon

Jeremy Whitney: A Life Well-Lived

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jeremy Whitney, a beloved member of our community. Jeremy passed away on August 15, 2021, at the age of 56.

A Life of Service

Jeremy was born on February 22, 1965, in Portland, Oregon. He grew up in the state and attended the University of Oregon, where he earned his degree in Political Science. After graduation, Jeremy dedicated his life to public service. He worked for several non-profit organizations and served as a volunteer for various community programs.

A Passion for the Outdoors

Jeremy was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hike, camp, and fish. He spent much of his free time exploring the natural beauty of Oregon, and he was a passionate advocate for conservation. He served on the board of several environmental organizations and was a vocal supporter of efforts to protect our state’s natural resources.

A Legacy of Kindness

Jeremy will be remembered for his kind heart and selfless spirit. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was known for his generosity. He touched the lives of many people in our community, and his legacy of kindness will live on.

Cause of Death

Jeremy passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2018, and despite undergoing several rounds of treatment, he ultimately succumbed to the illness. His family and friends take comfort in knowing that he is no longer suffering and that he is at peace.

A Final Farewell

Jeremy will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of service, kindness, and love that will never be forgotten. A celebration of his life will be held on August 23, 2021, at the University of Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Jeremy’s memory.

Rest in Peace, Jeremy

Rest in peace, Jeremy. Your life was a gift to our community, and you will be forever missed.

Jeremy Whitney Oregon obituary Cause of death of Jeremy Whitney Oregon Jeremy Whitney Oregon funeral arrangements Jeremy Whitney Oregon tribute and condolences Remembering Jeremy Whitney Oregon