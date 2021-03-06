Obituary- Cause of Death : Oldest Fluent Speaker Of Endangered Cherokee Language Dies At 96

Death Notice – Obituaries- Funerals and Accident Reports :

… endangered Cherokee Nation language has passed away at the age of 96. The Cherokee Nation said Evelyn Bush was well known for her love of …Read More

———————

NOTICE.

You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.