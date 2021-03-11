Obituary- Cause of Death : One of Arizona’s last Tuskegee Airmen dies at 95

Death – Obituary:

Born in 1926 in Yemassee, S.C., Ashby enlisted at age 17 in the Army Air Corps, which later became the U.S. Air Force. After graduating from high …Read More

———————

NOTICE.

You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.