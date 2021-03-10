Obituary- Cause of Death : One of three surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Arizona dies at 95

By | March 10, 2021
0 Comment

Death – Obituary:

Robert Ashby retired from the Air Force in 1965 as Lieutenant Colonel after 21 years of service. He went on to become the first African American hired …Read More

———————
NOTICE.
You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.