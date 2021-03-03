Obituary- Cause of Death : Peter A. Beak dies at age 85

Death Notice – Obituaries- Funerals and Accident Reports :

A leader in physical organic and synthetic organic chemistry, Peter A. Beak died on February 21 at the age of 85 in Urbana, Illinois. He was the James …Read More

———————

NOTICE.

You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.