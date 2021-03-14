Obituary- Cause of Death : Sad news, Marvelous Marvin Hagler has passed away : Boxing

Death – Obituary:

984 votes, 252 comments. 1.0m members in the Boxing community. Welcome to r/boxing, the official home of pro boxing on Reddit! Be respectful and …Read More

———————

NOTICE.

You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.