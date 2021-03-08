Peter Deibler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The Kane Show Host Peter Deibler Passed Away.

Death Notice for Today March 8. 2021 Peter Deibler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 8. 2021.

Peter Deibler, known to thousands of morning drive time radio listeners as “Kane”, passed away at age 43 on March 6 after a long illness.

“The Kane Show” hit the FM dial in the Washington area in 2006. For years, it had been among the DMV’s most-listened-to-morning radio programs, playing the latest hits and popular segments. Kane routinely discussed being a father to his two daughters, Sam and Sophie, endearing him to his many listeners. WUSA9 Reported.

#BREAKING: Peter Deibler, known to thousands of morning drive time radio listeners as “Kane”, passed away after a long illness on Friday. Posted by Annie Yu on Monday, March 8, 2021

Jeannette McKinley

I stopped listening to 99.5 when Kane left unexpectedly. The Station IHeart let rummers go on and on. RIP Peter aka Kane! You were larger than life itself & a wonderful dad! My deepest sympathy to his girls who he loved soooooooo much!.

Calvin L. Warren

This sucks!!! I think back on how his perspective changed once he got married and had children. He became more relatable, you could hear the maturity come through. He loved his girls and though he had his issues, he could put a smile on your face and laughter in your heart. My condolences to his family!!

Kelli Brown Winstead

Praying for his family, friends and colleagues!

Sheryl E Sims

He was wonderful and so down-to-earth. Stopped listening after he left. Such a loss.

Ariyah Lor

Oh my goodness!! This is so sad to hear…. Prayers to his family especially his girls….

Mary Greene

Prayers for his Family this is heartbreaking gone too soon may they find peace in God at this difficult time in Jesus name Amen

Bianca Bianca

That’s so ! I really did like him. He put a smile on my face every morning. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Renee Kendall

Wow… I am shocked… I loved his show… My condolences to his friends, family, & his many fans .. He will be missed…

Kevin R. Spaulding

He was very popular and so young. Wishing his family the best as I keep them in prayer.

Glenn Lewis

Listened to him for years, still listen to the radio station but miss him.

Fen Bee

Damn…. I used to listen to him all the time particularly in the morning on my commute to work… Wow… RIP Kane… Thanks for the good memories.