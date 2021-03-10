Obituary- Cause of Death : UK COVID-19 variant has significantly higher death rate, study finds

By | March 10, 2021
0 Comment

Death – Obituary:

LONDON (Reuters) – A highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that has spread around the world since it was first discovered in Britain late last year is …Read More

———————
NOTICE.
You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.