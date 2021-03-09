Obituary- Cause of Death : Utah Reports 13 More Have Died, Including A Child

Death – Obituary:

Officials said nine of the 13 people who were killed by the virus died before Feb. 1. The state has administered more than 20,000 additional vaccines, …Read More

———————

NOTICE.

You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.