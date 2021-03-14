Obituary- Cause of Death : Woman killed in Kansas crash while checking on hurt driver

Death – Obituary:

A woman in her 50s stopped to check on the SUV’s driver. While she was out of her car, a pickup truck hit the SUV and her. She was declared dead at …Read More

———————

NOTICE.

You just read a death notice of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.