Obituary: Chad Dockery Passes Away at Reitz Memorial High School

Tragic Loss: Chad Dockery Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chad Dockery, a former student at Reitz Memorial High School. Chad was only 22 years old when he died on August 10, 2021.

Chad was a beloved student at Reitz Memorial High School, where he excelled academically and athletically. He was a talented football player and was well-respected by his teammates and coaches. His passion for the game was evident every time he stepped on the field.

After graduating from Reitz Memorial High School in 2017, Chad continued his education and pursued his dreams of becoming a professional football player. Unfortunately, his life was cut short, and he will never have the opportunity to fulfill his dreams.

Chad will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Reitz Memorial High School community. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Chad Dockery. Your memory will always be cherished.

