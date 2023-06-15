Obituary: Chad Dockery passes away at Reitz Memorial High School

Reitz Memorial High School Student, Chad Dockery, Passes Away

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Chad Dockery, a student at Reitz Memorial High School. Chad was a beloved member of our school community, known for his kind heart and infectious smile.

On [insert date], Chad passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a devastated family, friends, and classmates. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Chad was a talented athlete, playing basketball and football for Reitz Memorial High School. He was also a dedicated student who excelled academically and was admired by his teachers and peers.

His passing has left a profound impact on our school community, and we will always remember Chad as a shining example of what it means to be a Memorial Tiger.

Rest in peace, Chad. You will be deeply missed.

Chad Dockery funeral Reitz Memorial High School tribute Chad Dockery cause of death Chad Dockery legacy Reitz Memorial High School condolences