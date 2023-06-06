Obituary: Cheryl Weaver, a Professional Actress of KC Theatre, Passes Away from Cancer in Lawrence, KS

Cheryl Weaver: Professional KC Theatre Actress Passes Away from Cancer

Cheryl Weaver, a highly accomplished professional theatre actress in the Kansas City area, passed away on June 15, 2021, after battling cancer. She was 54 years old.

Born and raised in Lawrence, Kansas, Cheryl began her acting career at a young age. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theatre from the University of Kansas. Cheryl was known for her exceptional talent and versatility as an actress, with a career spanning over 30 years in the theatre community.

Cheryl was a longtime member of the Actors Equity Association and the Screen Actors Guild. She appeared in numerous productions with the Kansas City Repertory Theatre, the Unicorn Theatre, and the Coterie Theatre, among others. Her performances were always met with critical acclaim and her talent was highly respected by her colleagues.

Cheryl will always be remembered for her kind and generous spirit, her infectious smile, and her unwavering dedication to her craft. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the entire theatre community.

A private memorial service will be held for Cheryl’s family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Actors Fund or the American Cancer Society in Cheryl’s memory.

Cheryl Weaver obituary Lawrence KS Cheryl Weaver KC theatre actress Cheryl Weaver cancer death Cheryl Weaver stage career Cheryl Weaver memorial service