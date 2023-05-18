Obituary: Claudia Iacono, Owner of Salon Deauville, Passes Away

Claudia Iacono, Owner of Salon Deauville, Passes Away

The Montreal beauty industry is mourning the loss of Claudia Iacono, the founder and owner of Salon Deauville. Iacono, who had been battling cancer, passed away on August 2nd, 2021 at the age of 53.

A Pioneer in the Beauty Industry

Iacono was a pioneer in the beauty industry, having opened Salon Deauville in 1994. The salon quickly became one of Montreal’s premier beauty destinations, known for its high-quality services and luxurious atmosphere.

Over the years, Iacono built a loyal following of clients who appreciated her attention to detail, creativity, and commitment to excellence. She was known for her ability to transform even the most challenging hair and beauty problems into stunning works of art.

A Passion for Beauty and Education

Iacono was passionate about beauty, but she was also passionate about education. She believed in the importance of staying up-to-date with the latest trends and techniques and was committed to ensuring that her team of stylists and beauty experts received the best training and education possible.

Under Iacono’s leadership, Salon Deauville became a hub for beauty education in Montreal. She organized regular training sessions and workshops for her team and other beauty professionals in the city, sharing her knowledge and expertise with others.

A Legacy of Excellence

Iacono’s legacy lives on through Salon Deauville, which continues to be one of Montreal’s most prestigious beauty destinations. Her commitment to excellence, creativity, and education has been instilled in every member of her team, and her passion for beauty has inspired countless others in the industry.

As news of Iacono’s passing spread, tributes poured in from clients, colleagues, and friends. Many praised her kindness, generosity, and unwavering dedication to her craft.

Claudia Iacono’s Obituary

Claudia Iacono was born in Montreal on January 17th, 1968, to Italian immigrant parents. She attended beauty school in Montreal and worked at several salons in the city before opening Salon Deauville in 1994.

Throughout her career, Iacono received numerous awards and accolades for her work in the beauty industry. She was a member of several professional organizations, including the Canadian Beauty Association and the National Hairdressers Federation.

Aside from her work in the beauty industry, Iacono was also actively involved in her community. She supported several local charities and organizations and was known for her generosity and kindness.

Iacono is survived by her husband, two children, and extended family. Her funeral was held on August 6th, 2021, and was attended by hundreds of people who wanted to pay their respects and honor her memory.

Farewell to a Beauty Legend

The beauty industry has lost a true legend with the passing of Claudia Iacono. Her dedication to excellence, passion for education, and commitment to her craft have inspired countless others in the industry and will continue to do so for years to come.

Salon Deauville will continue to be a testament to Iacono’s legacy, and her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched and the countless beauty transformations she made possible.

