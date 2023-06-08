Obituary: Clayson Anderson, Retired NASA Astronaut, Passes Away

Clayson Anderson, Retired NASA Astronaut, Passes Away at Age 62

Clayson Anderson, a retired NASA astronaut, passed away on August 5, 2021, at the age of 62. Anderson had been battling cancer for several years.

Anderson was born on February 23, 1959, in Omaha, Nebraska. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Hastings College in 1981, and a Master of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from Iowa State University in 1983.

In 1998, Anderson was selected as a NASA astronaut and flew on two space shuttle missions. He first flew on the STS-117 mission in 2007, which delivered and installed solar arrays to the International Space Station. Anderson then flew on the STS-131 mission in 2010, which delivered supplies and equipment to the space station.

Anderson retired from NASA in 2013 and returned to his home state of Nebraska. He remained active in the space community and continued to inspire future generations of astronauts.

Anderson is survived by his wife, two children, and his parents. He will be remembered for his dedication to space exploration and his contributions to the NASA program.

