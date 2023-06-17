Obituary: Curtis Schurkamp, Diabetes Care Consultant at Bayer HealthCare, Passes Away in Modesto, CA

Curtis Schurkamp, Bayer HealthCare Diabetes Care Consultant, Passes Away

Modesto, CA – Curtis Schurkamp, a beloved member of the Bayer HealthCare team, passed away on August 15, 2021.

Schurkamp was a dedicated consultant in diabetes care, focusing on helping patients manage their conditions and live healthier lives. He was known for his expertise and compassionate approach to patient care.

Schurkamp joined Bayer HealthCare in 2008 and quickly became an integral part of the team. He was passionate about his work and always went above and beyond to help patients. His colleagues remember him as a kind and caring person who was always willing to lend a listening ear.

Schurkamp is survived by his wife, two children, and his many friends and colleagues at Bayer HealthCare. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at the Bayer HealthCare headquarters in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.

