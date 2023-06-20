Obituary: David Hill, Gold City alumnus, passes away after battling cancer.

David Hill, a Gold City Alumni, Passes Away After Battle with Cancer

David Hill, a beloved member of the Gold City community, has passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 52 years old.

Hill was born and raised in Gold City, where he attended the local schools before graduating from Gold City High School in 1987. He went on to attend the University of Alabama, where he earned a degree in business.

After college, Hill returned to Gold City and became an active member of the community. He was a successful businessman, owning and operating several local businesses over the years. He was also a dedicated volunteer, serving on various community boards and committees.

Hill was a proud alumni of Gold City High School, and he was always eager to give back to the school that had given him so much. He was a regular attendee of school events and was a generous donor to the school’s athletic and academic programs.

Hill was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and he fought the disease with courage and determination. He remained active in the community and continued to work until his health prevented him from doing so.

Hill is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and siblings. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Gold City community.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Hill at Gold City High School, where his many contributions to the school and community will be celebrated.

