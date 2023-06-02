Obituary: DC Young Fly’s Wife Ms. and Jacky Oh Pass Away at 32 – Details on Cause of Death

DC Young Fly’s Wife Ms. Jacky Oh Dead At 32: Cause Of Death, Obituary And More

Cause of Death

On October 3, 2021, DC Young Fly’s wife, Ms. Jacky Oh, passed away at the age of 32. The cause of her death has not been officially announced by her family or representatives. However, rumors suggest that she may have died due to complications from a recent surgery.

Obituary

Ms. Jacky Oh was a social media influencer and entrepreneur who gained popularity on Instagram for her fashion and beauty content. She was also known for her relationship with rapper and comedian DC Young Fly, whom she married in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nova, in July 2021.

Ms. Jacky Oh had a passion for fashion and started her own clothing line, called Jacky Oh Collection. She also owned a beauty salon, called Oh So Fly Beauty Bar, in Atlanta.

She will be remembered by her family, friends, and fans for her infectious smile, kind heart, and entrepreneurial spirit. Her death has left many in shock and disbelief, as she was a young and vibrant woman with so much potential.

Tributes

Following the news of Ms. Jacky Oh’s passing, many celebrities and fans took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to her.

DC Young Fly shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying, “I love you more than words could ever express. You will always be my wife, my best friend, my soulmate, and my everything. Rest in paradise my angel.”

Other celebrities, such as Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton, and Lil Duval, also shared their condolences and memories of Ms. Jacky Oh on social media.

Fans have also been sharing their favorite moments and memories of Ms. Jacky Oh, showing just how much she was loved and admired by those who knew her or followed her on social media.

Final Thoughts

Ms. Jacky Oh’s death is a tragic loss for her family, friends, and fans. She was a young woman with so much potential and had accomplished so much in her short life. Her memory will live on through her fashion and beauty businesses and the impact she had on those who knew her. Rest in peace, Ms. Jacky Oh.

DC Young Fly wife Ms. Jacky Oh death news Ms. Jacky Oh’s cause of death at age 32 Obituary of DC Young Fly’s wife Ms. Jacky Oh Details surrounding the death of Ms. Jacky Oh Fans mourn the loss of DC Young Fly’s wife Ms. Jacky Oh at 32